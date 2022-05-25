Nine horrific storms make people sick

Tuesday May 24, 2022 6:00 PM – For six weeks, this part of the world has experienced frequent sandstorms. Horrific landscapes.

brutal storm

Another sandstorm shook Iraq. For a month and a half, this area experienced at least one storm a week. According to the Iraqi Meteorological Service, this situation is unprecedented. Authorities have reported a tally of more than 1,200 people with respiratory problems. Local media have reported more than 10,000 hospitalizations since the unusual series began.

Seeing the end of the world

Many major cities like Baghdad turned completely dark and orange as visibility dropped to a few hundred metres. Experts believe that this region of the Earth is becoming increasingly barren. The drought in Iraq raises fears of the worst in the coming years. Sandstorms mainly occur in spring and summer, especially due to the presence of northwesterly winds, such as the North. One study suggests that the La Nina phenomenon is not separate from the pace of recent events.

source : NASA

