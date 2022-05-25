Here are the most visited places in Quebec on Google Street View

Google Street View celebrates its 15th anniversary this Tuesday. Since 2007, Google has captured and shared more than 220 billion Street View images and traveled more than 10 million miles. But which places in Quebec are the most visited by Internet users?

Google shared in a press release the 10 most visited places in Street View in Quebec, and you might be surprised. here they are!

A view over Lake Jacques-Cartier

screenshot

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport

screenshot

biodom

screenshot

round

screenshot

Parc de la Chute Montmorency

screenshot

McGill University

screenshot

Saint Joseph’s Speech

screenshot

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac

screenshot

Notre Dame Church

screenshot

Olympic Stadium

screenshot

New Features

On its 15th anniversary, Street View is also introducing new features.

Street View Studio: Google has launched a new platform equipped with all the necessary tools to quickly and massively publish 360 photo sequences.

Create a portal to the places the world has passed: Starting today and rolling out worldwide for Android and iOS, when viewing Street View images of a location on your phone, tap each image to explore a digital time capsule and view historical snapshots of that location., dating back to 2007.

The Immersive New ShowAnd Launching later this year, it lets you inspect the interior to work as easily as if you were there – you’ll be able to assess the atmosphere before you book your next restaurant.

