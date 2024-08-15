No career change

Rumors that the retirement home Roseliere Palacelocated in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, the changes in profession are completely unfounded.

This is what the director of the institution, Sylvie Lemieux, indicated during a phone call with EnBeauce.com. Not at all. We just completely reworked our communication plan and there is no indication of this impact, quite the opposite. The official confirmed.

The RPA, which includes 134 apartments spread over the four floors of the building on the 1st Avenue in the heart of the village, is subject to level 3 and 4 certification, from the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Centre, to provide services adapted to independent and semi-independent retirees. A unit is also reserved for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The process of decertifying the property to make it private apartments is not at all on the table for Groupe santé Sedna, which owns the building. Our health mission remains. We are not in real estate. “Badr bin Mansour, Group Communications Director, said.

I remember last month, leaders Domaine de la Possevelloisein Poseyville, announced that their facility will cease operations as a private senior housing (RPA), effective December 31, to become a rental apartment building with meal service.