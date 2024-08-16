‘Supermoon’ Will Dazzle Quebec in 2024: Here’s How and When to Watch It

Amateur astronomers will be able to watch the first act on Monday, when the full moon will come a little closer to Earth than usual, making it appear a little larger, but above all brighter, in the night sky.

August’s “supermoon” will mark the beginning of a series of celestial shows. September will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse, and October will be the closest of the year.

What makes the moon so “super”?

A more common term than the scientific one, a “supermoon” occurs when the full moon phase coincides with a very close pass of Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year in a row, due to the moon’s ever-changing elliptical orbit.

The “supermoon” is not obviously larger, but it may appear that way, although scientists say the difference may be barely noticeable.

“Unless you’ve observed a lot of full moons or compared them to images, it’s hard to tell the difference, but people should try,” said Noah Petro, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter project scientist. “I like to think that a ‘supermoon’ is a good excuse to start observing the moon more regularly.”

How does a “supermoon” compare?

There will be four “supermoons” this year.

The first will be 361,970 km from Earth. The next will be closer, at 4,484 km, during the night of September 17 and into the morning of the following day. There will also be a partial lunar eclipse that night, visible from most of the Americas, Africa and Europe. The Earth’s shadow will then fall on the moon, in the form of a small bite.

The October supermoon will be the closest to Earth this year, at 357,364 km, followed by the November supermoon, at 361,867 km.

Scientists say only the most careful observers can spot subtle differences. It’s easier to spot a change in brightness: a “supermoon” can be up to 30% brighter than average.

As the United States and other nations ramp up lunar exploration with landers and eventually astronauts, the Moon is more alluring than ever. As project scientist for the first team of lunar astronauts under the Artemis program, Noah Petro is excited about the renewed interest in Earth’s companion.

“It definitely makes meditation more enjoyable.”