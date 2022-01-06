Oiler locker room fire

Nothing is going on with the Edmonton Oilers, who have maintained a poor 2-9-2 record in their last 13 games, and now some of the team are starting to point the finger.

In the wake of Monday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, coach Dave Tibet didn’t utter words in goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen’s match.

The latter received a penalty kick to postpone the match in the 15th second of the match, before making a fatal mistake behind his net, after five minutes, allowing Alexis Lavrinier to open the scoring by pushing the ball into an empty net.

“We talked about the fact that we needed a better start to the matches. There we start with a penalty after 15 seconds. We were able to sell it and then played very well for two and a half minutes in the attacking area, that the Rangers finally refused to pinch in the back of our territory to make changes and finish Its done in the back of our network.. that’s what’s frustrating.”

Then, behind the goal in the third inning, Koskinen positioned himself well to block a shot from Adam Fox, which was blocked by Chris Kreider, but after hitting the Oilers goalkeeper, the ball slowly slipped behind him.

“The third goal was difficult in my opinion as well,” the coach added. You’re 2-1 down, but you feel your team has a chance, maybe by playing hard we would have been able to score the equalizer, but we’re letting in a third because the disc is going through you, it’s frustrating. “

a little bit of bitterness

Koskinin is stagnating, and so is his team. Her last victory dates back to December 1, when the Alberta defeated Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

Since that time, Finn has suffered six defeats. During this streak, he never allowed less than three goals in a game and only maintained an efficiency rating of over 0.900 once. However, the masked man pointed at his attack, which caused a red light to flash only seven times during those six duels.

“It must also be said that in the six matches I lost, the team scored seven goals. I can’t score goals,” Koskinen told Finnish media Yle. It is not always the goalkeeper’s responsibility to win or lose. The whole team should play better in the future.

“There has been no criticism since the start of the season, but now it is coming from everywhere, having lost six games in a row. Everyone here is nervous because what we are doing is being watched intensely.”

• Tippett announced on Wednesday morning that Mike Smith will start the match against his team against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.