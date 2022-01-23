Pro-Malian demonstration in Sherbrooke

The African country faces severe economic sanctions, such as closing its borders or freezing Mali’s assets. These penalties are considered unfair, even illegal, by the Sherbrooke Financial Community.

« It is these illegal sanctions that exist only to stifle the Malian people that we denounce today. » – Quote from Kalifa Gutta, Member of the Sherbrooke Financial Association

Kalifa Gutta, a member of the Sherbrooke Financial Association, asserts that it is the residents who will suffer the most from these penalties.

It is the people who suffer, not the leaders who will suffer. We have relatives who live there in complete fragility, what we must not forget is that Mali has been fighting terrorism for nearly 10 years and it affects the entire country. , confirms Kalifa Goïta.

Canada’s role in resolving the crisis

The Sherbrooke Fiscal Association asserts that Canada can play a major role in defusing this crisis.

The demonstrators are demanding Canada to intervene to resolve the impasse in Mali. Photo: Radio Canada/Andre Vuillemin

Canada is internationally known for its humanitarian values, it is a country that champions social justice, and in this sense, we believe that Canada should not support sanctions against a poor people like Mali. , claims Kalifa Goïta.

The Sherbrooke Assembly is therefore asking Canada to distance itself from the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that imposed these sanctions after postponing elections to 2026 in that country. China and Russia, for their part, opposed these sanctions against Mali.

With information from Kristen’s office