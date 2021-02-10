The two best dairy herds in Canada are from Quebec

For the third year in a row, Ferme Estermann, located in Sainte-Agnès-de-Dundee in Montérégie, has been ranked # 1 on the prestigious list of Lactanet Canada’s Top 25 Dairy Herds.

The 2020 ranking based on the Herd Performance Index was revealed on February 9, during a hypothetical event. Nearly 7,000 farms were reviewed from across the country and 25 of them were identified.

Six parameters were taken into account: milk value, age at first birth, herd efficiency, longevity, udder health and parturition period.

11 Quebec farms are on the list

Second place on the list also goes to the Quebec producers, which are Frances and Sylvain Drabo from Ferme Drahoka, located in Kamouraska, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

In total, 11 farms in Quebec are listed among the top 25 farms, five of which are in the top ten.

Quebec stands out in membership

Quebec farms also won the top three places in organic production in Canada, namely Ferme Lériger, in Montérégie, Ferme Denijos, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Ferme Fleuralic in Center-du-Québec.

La Ferme Estermann also won first place among free stall farms in the country. In tethered housing, this is the flock Drauca farmhouse that rises to the top.