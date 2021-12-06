School closures in Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec

Up to 25 centimeters of snow, freezing rain and sleet are expected in the area, making road conditions difficult.

Here are the school service centers whose schools are closing:

CSS for Chemin-du-Roy

CSS power

CSS de la Riverine

CSS des Chênes

CSS des Bois-Francs

CSS in Chemin-du-Roy, Energy, and Riveraine are also shutting down their daycare services. These services remain open to CSS des Bois-Francs. Some childcare services are also available at the CSS des Chênes. Parents received a call in this sense.

Marie-de-l’Incarnation College, Keranna High School, and Saint-Joseph School are closed.

Collegiate institutions such as Cégep de Shawinigan and Center d’études collégiales de La Tuque maintain online courses, but eliminate in-person educational activities. The Cégep de Trois-Rivières and Collège Laflèche also closed their classes.

Finally, face-to-face classes at the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres are suspended on this stormy day. Virtual sessions are preserved.

The area was swept up with the weather cocktail

Environment Canada estimated on Sunday that between 15 and 20 centimeters of snow fell overnight from Sunday to Monday in the Trois-Rivieres, Nicolet and Becancourt sectors. Shawinigan and La Toke received between 20 and 25 cm.

Here are the upcoming forecasts for Monday:

three rivers Snow will turn into freezing rain in the morning and will turn into rain in the afternoon. Expected from 5 to 10 cm.

Becancourt, Drummondville and Victoriaville Snow will turn to freezing rain this morning before turning to rain. A thin buildup of 2 cm is expected.

Shawinigan Snow will be heavy sometimes. Then it will rain in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Expected from 5 to 10 cm. See also Canada will play for an Olympic ticket

Tok Snow will turn to rain, with a risk of freezing in the early afternoon. An accumulation of 5 cm is expected.

Snow will return in the evening with gusts gusting the next night in both Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec.

Be careful on the road, says MTQ

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transportation of Quebec (MTQ) in Morrissey, Roxanne Pelerin, is asking motorists to reduce speed and ensure a greater distance between vehicles.

Indicates that abrasives on the pavement perform well with current temperatures. She reported a few road trips last night, and she’s calling for caution on the roads in the area.