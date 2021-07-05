Shohei Ohtani makes all-star history

Los Angeles Angels talent Shohei Ohtani was also named as the preliminary player as the designated American hitter for the next All-Star game, as the bowler was voted on on Sunday.

This is the first time in Major League Baseball history that a player has been elected to the batting and bowler positions in the Annual Classics.

The Japanese once again showed just how talented he is on Sunday in his family game against the Baltimore Orioles. On his third run at bat, he sent the ball out of bounds for the 31st time this season. He sits atop the major league hitters in this regard. The record for the number of long balls a player has landed before an All-Star break is 37. This mark was set by Chris Davis in 2013.

On the hill, Otani has maintained a 3-1 record in 12 starters this season, and has maintained an average win of 3.60. He also surpassed 83 gauntlet hitters.

This will be the 26-year-old’s all-star debut. The latter will be held on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani will also take part in a home running competition.