South Africa has recorded 22 cases of monkeypox, including three deaths.

South Africa has so far recorded 22 cases of monkeypox (MOX), including three deaths, the Ministry of Health revealed on Friday.

However, ministry spokesman Foster Mohale acknowledged that “the number of cases could be higher than 22, as the outbreak spreads at the community level.” This is a view shared by leading infectious disease specialists who warn that there are more cases in the country, with current statistics representing an underestimate.

Dr Jantje Talgaard, an infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital and professor at Stellenbosch University, said the number of diagnosed cases only reflects the most severe cases, which require medical attention. “Most people with MPOX do not go to the doctor, which prevents them from being diagnosed,” he said.

Mr Talgaard also stressed that most older people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will have immunity to monkeypox. “Smallpox does not usually cause pneumonia, which requires oxygen or intensive care, like Covid,” he explained.

He said vaccine supplies are limited worldwide and “some countries have stockpiled large quantities for fear that monkeypox could be used as a biological warfare agent.”

In its latest report on smallpox, the World Health Organization (WHO) found that the human health risk to the general public remains low. It said: “There is potential for increased health impact if further dissemination continues among vulnerable groups in South Africa and neighbouring countries.”

