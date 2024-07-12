Secret international agreement on quantum computers

On May 31, Canada banned decree Export quantum computers with power greater than 34 physical qubits and with an error rate below a certain threshold. United kingdomI, France In FebruaryOther EU countries, like other EU countries, have also implemented these export limits this year. Revealed new world In a report published on July 3. In all cases, the wording of the laws or decrees was surprisingly similar, suggesting that these countries consulted with each other.

According to the investigation, new worldThese restrictions on quantum computer exports would be the result of secret discussions between several governments. A spokesperson for the French embassy in London explained to the British magazine that these discussions would be part of a 1994 agreement calledWassenaar arrangement – Named after the city in the Netherlands where it was created, the 42-nation treaty aims to limit the worldwide transfer of conventional weapons and technologies that could be used to develop new weapons. In doing so, the agreement seeks to prevent a state or armed group from disproportionately increasing its military capacity.

Subscribe to our newsletter! So you don’t miss any scientific news and know everything about our efforts to combat fake news and misinformation!

The United States, one of these 42 countries, has not adopted a similar decree this year.

Why do we aim for quantum computers?

Thus the Wassenaar arrangement also covers the so-called Dual-use goods and technologiesThat is, they are designed for civilian use, but can be converted for military purposes. Quantum computers fall into this category.

In fact, such a powerful computer could theoretically break all forms of encryption currently in use. It could therefore be used to access a country’s secret information that could harm its security or that of its allies.

But why are we specifically targeting quantum computers with more power than 34 qubits? The governments that have contacted new world They refused to disclose the scientific arguments behind these decisions, or even whether such arguments existed. In fact, all deliberations, under the Wassenaar Agreement, are confidential.

In an interview with new worldAn expert in quantum computers suggests that the chosen parameters could be tied to the energy threshold below which a quantum computer can no longer be simulated on a classical computer. However, at the moment, even the most advanced quantum computers are not yet capable of decrypting current encryption techniques.