Starting October 1st in Lyon

From October 1 to 11, the 30th edition of the Fête de la Science opens its doors in Lyon. 190 different and varied activities will be offered within the city.

Conferences, discussions, workshops, games, shows and exhibitions, there really is something for everyone. From Friday, October 1, young and old from Lyon will be able to come and discover science in a different way, away from the classroom (sometimes not postponed). you can come”Test, experiment, manipulate, discover, question, understand“OnlyLyon Tourisme explains on its website. With subject matter”passion for discovery“Feast of the Chosen One from Us”Introducing the latest innovations and preparing for the future“.

A very current science festival

Again this year, Fête de la Science aims to be educational for young and old. However, with the recent health crisis, the field of science has never been in the public debate as it is today. So the event adapts. Conference on October 5 at Ucly that demonstrates “How do you make a vaccine?“It seems more important than ever. Same note for the workshop”VirusesAt Saint-Martin-en-Haut on October 9 and 10.

Other activities will also impress the more scientific. “How does Météo France implement its weather forecast?“,”color science“or”How do you spot counterfeit banknotes?Many everyday topics were introduced during this 30th edition of the Fête de la Science in Lyon.

Discover the program in detail at The official website of Fête de la Science.