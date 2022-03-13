Successful Paralympic Games for Canada

With two fresh medals on the final day of competition, the Canadians wrapped up the Paralympic Games in Beijing on Sunday in bright colors. They reached the podium 25 times, which is the second best crop in the country’s history.

Eight gold, six silver, and 11 bronze: The 48 representatives of the maple-leaf found in China have outdone themselves, and only China (61 medals) and Ukraine (29) have done better. The Canadians had set a new mark four years earlier, in Pyeongchang, with 28 podiums.

Also decorated are four Quebecers, Alexis Guimond (bronze) in Para-Nordic Skiing Super-G, as well as Anton Jacobs-Webb, Dominic Larocque and Antoine Lehoux in hockey (silver).

“I am thrilled to each of the athletes who have represented Canada over the past nine days,” Chef de Mission Josh Dweck said in a statement. The team has proven to have courage, resilience and passion, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to witness the competition of so many “talented athletes” and to see all the dedication and effort they put in to be the best.

beautiful stories

Of all the stories that have been written, the story of Brian McIver is definitely one of those that stand out. In his sixth and final games, he added three medals, each time a gold, in Para Nordic skiing. He has 20 professional Olympic medals, of which 16 are gold.

Para-Nordic skaters Mark Arends and Natalie Wilkie were also among the country’s leaders with four podiums each. Dennis Thiessen also shone with a wheelchair ball with a medal at the age of 60.

“There is a lot to celebrate for all the members of the Canadian Paralympic Team,” Dweck added. All the podiums, but also, all the moments we’ve had that bring together, elevate, motivate and unite Canadians and Paralympic sports. Canada hosted the Winter Paralympic Games, and I congratulate all the athletes, coaches, and staff for making it possible.”