As for Wycombe’s League Cup reception, Manchester City won 6-1. Riyad Mahrez, the owner of this encounter, was photographed with a double and an assist.

Nice match for Manchester City, who welcomed Wycombe, who is residing in the third tier, in the Carabao Cup.

Riyad Mahrez, the defending champion, took the opportunity to find some colours, and is the one who starts his season smoothly. The Greens captain doubled down on key passes for Sterling, Foden and Torres, expressing his vision of the match as much as possible. If Wycombe opened the scoring, City had no doubts and took advantage of their control to equalize through De Bruyne.

Two minutes into the first half, Riyad Mahrez showed himself receiving the middle of his left side to put the ball into the net. In the next action, he takes a corner for Foden, who in turn scores. Two goals in quick succession for City, who returned to the locker room with a three-to-one advantage.

In the second half, Manchester City continued to dominate, scoring three more goals including the fifth, Riyad Mahrez, at the conclusion of a high-quality teamwork.

The final result is 6-1 for Manchester City, which qualifies for the next round of the competition, and an enjoyable evening for Riyad Mahrez, less than twenty days after the matches between Algeria and Niger.

DZfoot