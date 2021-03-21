Soon Spectators at the Bell Center?

A plan to reopen the Peel Center was presented to supporters earlier this week for public health directives by the Montreal Canadiens.

Also read: It is unlikely to change the area in Montreal

This was mentioned by journalist Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports on Saturday, specifying that the organization would like to receive between 2,000 and 4,000 spectators per match.

Currently, no team from the Canadian National Hockey League is permitted to play in front of the public. This is also the case for some American teams, such as Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks.

Habs’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, France Margaret Bélanger, confirmed to Renaud Lavoie that discussions are ongoing and that the level of health security would be very high if supporters returned to the Montreal theater.

For the National League, we want to bring the Canadian Amateurs back into the arenas from April 3. However, this is still a long way off, as it is clear that the federal government and county authorities will have their say.

MI am Margaret Bellanger says there is a “great cooperation” between Quebec and Montreal Canadians.