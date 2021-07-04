The audience is in the spotlight in episode 300 of the live broadcast from the universe

since 2009, live from the universe He receives famous personalities to present them with a selection of songs that have marked moments in their lives. to celebrate 300e Show, next fall, the team decided to slightly change their concept for this special. That evening, France Beaudoin will surprise the audience by presenting a piece from their musical world. And suddenly, the host responds to a desire often expressed by viewers.

In search of the best candidates to live this television dream, Radio Canada launched a competition on Friday to find those people to whom the production will reveal their musical world live.

“Do you think of someone you would like to give this surprise to?” We can go meet him and bring him to the studio to give him this gift, as we wrote on the Facebook page oflive from the universe. The person who is surprised should know the program well, but should be kept away from the registration process, because the element of surprise is essential to the success of the program,” one writes in the details of the competition.

“For the purposes of possible hijackings, we cannot now reveal the exact date of our 300e », adds host France Beaudoin who wants to plant the puzzle to the end. “We will also make sure that the entire surprise process is respected before the final selection. We are looking for accomplices who know how to stick with their tongues or their candidates will be immediately disqualified!”

Remember that the program broadcast on Saturday evening on Here Radio-Canada Télé radio waves will begin broadcasting on the 13the next fall season. lucky season?

