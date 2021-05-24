The Bruins get rid of the capitals

After losing the first game of their series, the Boston Bruins claimed four successive victories, including a 3-to-1 victory, Sunday, in Washington, to wipe out the Capitals after five meetings.

Bruins will now wait for the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins to see their opponents in the second round.

On ice at Capital One Arena, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Mike Reilly finished the match by two points each. The first of the three opened the scoring at the start of the second half, with a gentle maneuver. He also got the assist in the first goal of Quebecoa, later in the second half.

Bergeron also concluded the match, giving his team a 3–1 lead in the third half. On his part, Riley was complicit in his first two goals.

In front of the winners’ cage, Tuukka Rask pushed 40 out of 41 pills it was targeting. Connor Sherry is the one who kept him locked out, barely 11 seconds into the third period start.

At the other end of the ice, Ilya Samsonov stopped 16 of his 19 shots.