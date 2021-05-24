Young filmmakers inspired by an abandoned village

When you produce a movie on a low budget, it is not always easy to reach elaborate sets, but young filmmakers from the Quebec City area have overcome this problem by taking advantage of the last moments of a historic village. A major American series.

Friends Thomas Dufour and William Cantine found the perfect setting for their short movie Black powder, Which scenario takes place at 19e century.

“Black Powder is the story of four young men who are sent to another village. To do this, they will have to cross the forest. There are four men who don’t know each other, so the chemistry is very negative, and then it ends up chasing.”

With this perfect setup, young men tried to make a movie that looked somewhat similar to the American style. And they can say many thanks to US production that decided to forgo an extra season of Parkinson’s.

It is by appearing as himself in the series Parkinson’s In 2019 William discovered the historic village that was built from scratch at that time.

I loved shooting there, and then I remembered where the village was. Not everyone, except for those in the group, knows where she is. I went to the village, knocked on the neighbors’ doors to ask for the land, and now it belongs to whom. Given that National Geographic has not renewed for Season 2 of Parkinson’sThe village was like deserted if you will. Therefore, I was able to contact the owner of the land, “the young director explained.

“I went to his place, and I talked about the project, if we can do anything, if there is a possibility to shoot there. They said they will demolish it by June 15th, and there will be nothing left.”

The project Black powder So it was produced in eight days of filming, with over 40 participants, actors, extras, and technical team members, all on a budget of under $ 2,000.

The two young directors hope to tour the festivals in 2022 and unveil their film Black powder For the general public in 2023.