The Canada Revenue Agency is recruiting

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is looking to fill several positions at different levels of customer service.

It is no longer necessary to live in a city with an ARC office: the possibilities of remote work make it possible to find interesting jobs throughout Quebec.

Highlights

Bilingual and monolingual (Francophone) positions are available.

Jobs can be remote work, mixed work or office work depending on the needs and the nature of the tasks.

In addition to feeling comfortable with customer service and tax information, successful candidates must speak French, hold a high school diploma or other CRA-accredited certification, and successfully complete an audit.

All CRA employees, including new and reassigned employees, must be fully immunized against COVID-19 and certify their vaccination status.

Various security measures have been taken in offices in relation to COVID-19, for jobs whose nature of tasks requires an office presence.

The CRA is an employer of choice that offers the required benefits and excels in areas such as engagement, performance, training, skill development, diversity, inclusion, and more. For five consecutive years, it has been named one of Canada’s 100 Best Employers.

To apply online, go to canada.ca/arc-careers and search for application number 56798047.