COVID-19: Police raid on puppy’s birthday

A puppy has caused problems for his owners in India, after police raided a party in his honor, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The lavish party, held for the pup’s second birthday, cost 700,000 rupees (roughly $11,900), police say, with a sumptuous birthday cake and giant pictures of Dad, an Indian Spitz, invited in honor of the evening.

Pictures, which spread on social media, of a crowd of people dancing in front of a decorated platform during the party held on Friday in the city of Ahmedabad (west) despite health regulations, caught the attention of the police.

Police Inspector F.D. Zala told AFP, “We received information about a big party, so we raided the place.”

“According to the COVID protocol, it is necessary to request authorization before organizing the party. The organizers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among the guests.”

Three men were arrested for organizing the event, before being released on bail.

India recorded more than 140,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, nearly six times more than the previous week, in a wave linked to the highly contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus.