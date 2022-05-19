The Flames wins Offensive Fest

The Calgary Flames defeated the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome to take a 1-0 lead in the Top 7 Series.

The hosts led 6-2 at some point in the second half, but Conor McDavid and his gang exploded with four unanswered goals to tie the game 6-6 at the start of the third half. However, The Flames scored three goals in the recent period to save themselves with victory in the end.

Matthew Tkachuk led the attack of the Triple-Winners. Blake Coleman scored two goals, Brett Ritchie, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangyapan and Rasmus Anderson for Calgary. The Oilers’ goals came from Zach Heyman with two goals, Conor McDavid, Leon Drysitl, Evan Bouchard and Kyler Yamamoto.

McDavid finished the match with four points. For Flames, Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane each finished the match with three points each.

Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith was soon removed from the match after surrendering three times in ten shots. Substitute Mikko Koskinen stopped 32 of the 37 shots directed at him. Flames Jacob Markstrom didn’t have his best match allowing six goals from 28 shots.

The second game of this series will take place on Friday evening in Calgary and will be broadcast on TVA Sports.