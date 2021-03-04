The gyms reopened on Monday in Quebec

Indeed, Gabrielle Hardy was impatient to see his customers again, and he made no secret of his relief, on Wednesday evening, after making sure that he would be able to reopen the doors of Le Chalet gym, in Sainte-Foy, which he owns.

It was time. We’re excited to be part of the solution and hope we’re never out of the equation when the time comes to talk about health and prevention. , Explains the trained motion scientist.

Its training hall, like other sports facilities in the Orange Zone, will be able to stay open until 9 p.m. every day under the new curfew at 9:30 p.m. However, by next Monday, it will begin fast races. According to the new health measures.

It was more than expected. I keep getting messages from our customers. For them, we are a part of their daily life and it is a way to de-stress and stay healthy.

Five minutes to a minus For owners

Same story at Club Avantage, where owner Yves Jacques will be able to reopen the training room and tennis courts.

What good news! Five minutes have passed since midnight for several companies. I am very happy for our clients who will find their routine and our employees who will find their jobs. He rejoiced, explaining that he was waiting for the exact conditions for reopening. I still have a little bit of pain in my heart for the Montreal area tennis clubs.

Besides announcements about them, Gabriel Hardy and Serge Jack also welcomed the fact that the prime minister had talked about the sport from the start during his press conference.

Extracurricular sports are back

A few days after a demonstration in front of the National Assembly organized by the young student from Séminaire Saint-François Isaac Pépin, François Legault also announced that extracurricular sports would be able to resume everywhere in Quebec from March 15th.

The prime minister announced that a plan to gradually reduce sports in the province will be presented next week.

I hope that the message he sent to the public today about the importance of sport and physical activity remains a message from the government for the years to come. Lance Gabriel Hardy.

In recent days, many famous athletes in Quebec, including figure skater Mikael Kingsbury and hockey player Jonathan Marchisault, have published open letters to François Legault in support of the demands of young Isaac Pipan.

With information from Jean-Philippe Martin