Disney will close at least 60 stores in North America this year

Los Angeles | Disney announced Wednesday that it will close “at least 60” of its stores in North America this year to focus on its online sales activities.

These shutdowns will only be a first step, as the world’s No. 1 entertainment company confirmed in a press release that it intends to “significantly reduce its physical outlets” to develop e-commerce.

“Consumer behavior has shifted to online shopping and at the same time the epidemic has changed what consumers expect of a retailer,” Stephanie Young, head of consumer products, games and retail said in a statement released by Disney.

Consequently, Disney wants to develop its “shopDisney” sales platform next year and develop its integration with mobile applications for its theme parks and its presence on social networks.

The statement added that these changes will be accompanied by the creation of new products from various brands owned by Disney (adult clothing, “streetwear”, household products and other derivative products).

The group did not specify the location of the respective sites or the number of job disruptions these closures would cause.

There are approximately 300 Disney Stores around the world.