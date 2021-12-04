The most used emoji in the world in 2021

Despite the 3660 choices of images shown, originality isn’t always there. Thus, the 100 most popular characters make up 82% of the total number of emojis for 2021. In this list, smiling faces and hands in different poses dominate.

At the top of the list of the 10 most popular emojis, we find the one who laughs to tears. It alone occupies nearly 5% of all pictograms used by Internet users. His parents, laughing until he cries and leaning to the side, come in third.

Love reigns amid these two sarcastic emojis, with the red heart symbol coming in second. The raised thumb reaches the bottom of the platform, followed by the face crying like a tap and the face of the hands symbolizing prayer.

The least popular emoji are those of flags, although it is the category with the most images, at 258.

Similar data for 2019

This list remains the same as that provided by Unicode in 2019. The consortium has not published a list for 2020.

Some of the more obvious symbols, such as the microbe, end up in the 500 most frequently used images. Procedural mask-wearing emoji were more popular than they were in 2019, dropping from rank 186 to rank 156, a poor result given that this element is of paramount importance in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Among the most popular emojis are the chocolate cake, which fell from 113th to 25th, and the red balloon, which fell from 139th to 48th. The latter can be explained by the release of the second movie. who – which (He. She) in Fall 2019, featuring the evil clown Pennywise and his famous red balloon.

This list does not include data on emojis that have been used by the public for less than a year, to ensure that the ratings reflect actual use, according to the Unicode website.

The full Unicode list can be found on the Consortium’s website (A new window) .