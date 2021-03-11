Third Feature Film by Chloé Robichaud

Sophie Desmaris, Christian Beginning, Maud Jeeran and Noor Balkhairy will co-star in the upcoming film by Chloe Robeshud. happy Days, Which relates to the profession of the young conductor. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will collaborate on the project as an art and music consultant.

Photo Archive Sophie Desmaris

happy Days It will be Chloé Robichaud’s third feature film yet Sarah prefers to run (2013) and Pay (2015). In recent years, the director has directed several TV series, including Female / Female And the too much.

Scenario happy Days Recently Introduced to SODEC and Telefilm Canada. If the project received the green light from financial institutions Producer Pierre Even from the Item 7 Fund)The rebelAnd the Caffe de Fleur), She plans to start shooting the movie in August or September.

Photo Archive Christian Begin

happy Days It will feature the character of Emma (Sophie Desmaris), a young conductor of the orchestra who has a difficult relationship with her father and agent (Christian Begin). Maud Geran will play the mother of Emma and Nour Belkhirey (Antigone) In the skin of the cellist who will fall in love with the conductor.

When Chloe [Robichaud] She told me that she wanted to put the story of her next film into the world of classical music with the conductor, I found the idea very interesting because it is a great career for a great audience, ”Pierre Evin confirms in an interview with magazine.

“The film will allow us to enter the head of a young band leader, but it will also follow the journey of a woman trying to find her place in a male-dominated environment. This is an angle Chloe wanted to explore in her film.”

Valuable help

happy Days It will mark the reunion between Chloé Robichaud and Sophie Desmarais, who together filmed the director’s first feature film, Sarah prefers to run.

In order to tame the world of classical music, Sophie Desmares has already started working with Yannick Nizet Segoyen to study and learn the gestures of the conductor.

“It’s a very important job because it’s the kind that you can’t cheat on screen,” says Pierre Even.

“I must say that Yannick Nézet-Séguin is an absolutely wonderful partner. He spends a lot of time with Sophie (Desmarais) for the sake of Coach At the conductor level and offers suggestions to Khloe for the film’s musical choices. He is very generous. We also discuss with the residents of Orchester Métropolitain [qui est dirigé par Nézet-Séguin] To see if they can participate in the movie if the filming dates suit them. They are really valuable and very enthusiastic collaborators. “