SWAT Season 4 on Netflix in France, is it available? – Breakflip Awé

The SWAT series returns to TF1 with new episodes. Is it possible to stream season 4 on Netflix?

SWAT It is an American television series that has been broadcasting since November 2, 2017, on CBS and in Canada. The series by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas is a cover of the series from 1975, Part IV. The series arrives in France for the first time on TF1 on January 8, 2019, and then on December 8, 2019 on C8. It is also available on Salto, Netflix, and Prime Video. Today, SWAT has 5 seasons with 92 episodes lasting 42 minutes.

Season 4 of SWAT airs on TF1 with a new episode at the beginning of 2022. If you want to watch previous seasons of SWAT, it is possible online on the platforms NetflixAnd jump And Amazon Prime Video. Plus, with free trials for some of these platforms. However, Season 4 is not available on these platforms in France, so it’s not on Netflix.

Is it possible to watch SWAT Season 4 on Netflix in France?

No, SWAT Season 4 is not available on the Netflix streaming platform. However, some replay Season 4 is available on TF1. You can watch the first seasons From SWAT in a flowTo do so, you must create an account on the platform jump where Amazon Prime Video and you can subscribe to it 30-Day Free Trial. You can also watch the first season of SWAT on Netflix but a paid subscription is required.

FYI, here’s Salto’s SWAT series: “In Los Angeles, Sergeant Harrelson, who everyone calls a Hondo, leads an assault unit operating on the front lines to fight crime.”