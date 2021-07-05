Toronto FC sacks coach and returns home

President Bill Manning also announced that his club will be returning home this week after being forced to play the start of the season in the United States due to border restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other two Canadian teams in the Major League Soccer (MLS), Montreal CF and the Vancouver Whitecaps, were in the same situation. Thus, FC Toronto will be able to leave Florida, where they temporarily played their home matches, to return home.

BMO Stadium, home of the Toronto FC team. Photo: The Canadian Press/Cole Burston

The team hopes to reunite with their supporters in BMO . field, in Toronto, from July 17th against Orlando City. Manning said that if his club could not play this encounter at home, it would be presented elsewhere, but not in Florida.

Last week, CF Montreal also indicated that they will be able to resume training at their usual facilities over the next few days.

Team in disarray

This season, the Toronto team has scored a record with one win, eight losses and two draws, with a goal difference of -14. It occupies the last place in the ranking.

Armas was appointed to head the team in January 2021, after Greg Fannie left for LA Galaxy. Previously, he studied with the New York Red Bulls. Then he held the position of assistant coach.

He has only managed Toronto FC in 11 games. Something must happen He said on Saturday after a sixth straight loss. We are in a place we have never been before , he added. It is a difficult and strange time for our team. If you’ve never been in this situation before, how do you get out of it? We will remain united.

The management decided otherwise. Assistant coach Javier Perez will lead the team on Wednesday against New England Revolution.

Manning echoed the majority of fans who said the team has become It’s very hard to watch .

As the season progresses, you can see that this wasn’t the start of a champion team. No winning team , the club president said, Sunday. Sometimes as a leader you need to know when to make a change.

For me, especially after Saturday’s game, it was clear that we needed that change. Quote from:Bill Manning

The new coach will face the challenge To provide that spark to this group of players who know what it takes to win Manning added.

But Manning and general manager Ali Curtis did not give an accurate view of the road ahead for the Ontario team. Rather, they praised Armas.

Chris is a good person. He’s a good coach, but it’s the results that affect our team in many ways. This is what prompted this particular decision via Curtis.

The Torontonians are facing one of the toughest start to the season in their history. In 2012, they lost their first nine matches and had to wait until the thirteenth meeting to cross the five-point rating threshold (1-10-2). This line commissioned Aaron Winter, the head coach at the time.

Toronto FC has had a lot of problems this season, and the team is mostly behind the competition. The club made many transformations deep into the defensive zone and regularly improvised during the suspended matches.

At the beginning of June, the coach and star of the team for the past seven years, Josie Altidore, was in a cold state. The American striker even stopped training with his teammates.