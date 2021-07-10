Watch TV for free from your smartphone

Without warning, Samsung is launching a brand new service called Samsung TV Plus. An application that gives free and instant access to many TV channels, which can be accessed through the magic of broadcasting. All this, of course, from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet.

New Samsung TV Plus for Galaxy

Samsung today announced the availability of the Samsung TV Plus app on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets. A new app that gives Galaxy smartphone or tablet owners instant access to 57 free TV channels. like molotovsSamsung service does not require a credit card, only a network connection (good).

Obviously, the app offers different levels of customization, and Samsung TV Plus is available in the Galaxy Store, but also from the Google Play Store.

There is also a “Watch” tab inside the Samsung O, which is pre-installed on all Galaxy devices launched in 2021. This allows users to directly access the various TV channels offered by Samsung TV Plus. In this way, Samsung O gathers news, games and TV on one page.

“We put the user and their needs at the heart of everything we do. The launch of Samsung TV Plus on mobile phones and tablets in France and the integration of the “Watch” tab in Samsung O allow us to offer premium TV broadcasting channels to our customers. This app will give free access to high-quality offers and products whenever they want – whether at home or abroadJerome Bloch, Director of Marketing and Strategy, Mobile Division, Samsung France explains.