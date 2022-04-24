Tech

SpaceX and NASA postponed the decoding of the Ax-1 astronauts on the International Space Station

April 24, 2022
Jillian Castillo

The world’s first all-private crew to the International Space Station will have to wait at least another day to leave the orbiting laboratory after bad weather prevented a scheduled landing on Saturday (April 23).

NASA, SpaceX and society Axiom spacewho supports you Ax mission 1, plans to de-docking a SpaceX Dragon carrying its four-man crew were canceled due to unacceptable high winds at spray sites off the coast of Florida. were heads of mission Aim to break up on Saturday night before the delay.

“NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams have concluded with a weather briefing ahead of today’s scheduled landing, and the NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams have chosen to cancel today’s docking attempt due to a “low wind trough causing severe marginal winds at the sprinkler sites,” according to NASA officials. Share in Saturday’s update. “The crew of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is now targeting disengagement International Space Station 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. ”

