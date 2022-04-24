SpaceX and NASA postponed the decoding of the Ax-1 astronauts on the International Space Station

The world’s first all-private crew to the International Space Station will have to wait at least another day to leave the orbiting laboratory after bad weather prevented a scheduled landing on Saturday (April 23).

NASA, SpaceX and society Axiom spacewho supports you Ax mission 1, plans to de-docking a SpaceX Dragon carrying its four-man crew were canceled due to unacceptable high winds at spray sites off the coast of Florida. were heads of mission Aim to break up on Saturday night before the delay.

“NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams have concluded with a weather briefing ahead of today’s scheduled landing, and the NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams have chosen to cancel today’s docking attempt due to a “low wind trough causing severe marginal winds at the sprinkler sites,” according to NASA officials. Share in Saturday’s update. “The crew of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is now targeting disengagement International Space Station 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. ”

SpaceX’s Ax-1 mission It was launched on April 8th To carry four commercial Axiom Space astronauts, three of whom are pushing passengers, on a short trip to the station. The crew includes Commander Michael Lopez Alegria, a former NASA astronaut. and pays passengers to Larry Connor, an American businessman; Mark Bathy, Canadian businessman; and Israeli investor and businessman Eitan Step.

Connor and Bathy Westby pay $55 million per trip. During their flight, the AX-1 astronauts conducted a series of experiments, Help hit the NFTs at the stationI carried out educational activities to raise awareness and they enjoyed the spaceflight experience.

The Ax-1 mission was originally supposed to take about 10 days, eight of which were on the space station, but its duration was so Stretched after weather concerns The landing scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, has been prevented. If the Ax-1 Dragon capsule manages to emerge Sunday evening, it should rain down on Florida beaches around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Monday, April 25.

Delays in the class of Ax-1 caused a bit of a traffic jam for the next professional NASA crew to visit the space station. SpaceX is set to launch this new crew on the Crew-4 mission on Tuesday, April 26 from NASA Pad 39A Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Crew-4 astronaut launches on another SpaceX Dragon spacecraft have been suspended since mid-April due to the Ax-1 mission (currently using the station’s Crew-4 mission docking port) and delays in testing the supply of NASA’s Artemis 1 Space Launch System that caused In a ripple effect the Kennedy Space Center schedule changes for Axis 1 and Crew 4 earlier in the month.

NASA and SpaceX also plan to return four more professional astronauts from the Crew-3 mission to the main space station after the Crew-4 launch on the third Dragon capsule.

If all goes well, NASA will broadcast the docking operations for the Ax-1 crew on Sunday, beginning with a closed hatch between Dragon and the station at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT). Undocking coverage will begin at 8:30 PM EST (0030 GMT). You can watch both activities liveCourtesy of NASA Television.

Axiom Space will be offering a live stream of the same SplashDown, starting at 12:00 PM EST (1600 GMT) on Monday.

