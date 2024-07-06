What are the rules in case of symptoms?

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since March, according to Santé Publique France. And while isolation has long been required in cases of contamination, this is no longer the case.

COVID-19 is still active. According to Latest figures published by Santé Publique France On July 3, the virus is still spreading in the country. The authority points in particular to the emergence of the Flirt variant that is now prevalent in the United States and Europe.

The health agency confirmed that during the period from 24 to 30 June, “the SARS-CoV-2 virus continued to spread among the population”. Even if the latter mentions a “moderate impact” on the health system, it calls for its implementation Barrier gestures In case of contamination.

Isolation is no longer mandatory.

If, in times of the pandemic, home confinement was one of the barrier measures to be applied in the event of infection, this has no longer been mandatory since February 1, 2023. Furthermore, health insurance no longer contacts people who have tested positive for Covid-19, nor cases of contact with them.

Isolation in case of a positive test is no longer mandatory either. However, the health insurance recommends “avoiding contact with vulnerable people” and “respecting barrier gestures”.

For its part, the Santé Publique France organization recommends wearing a mask in crowded places, such as public transport or workplaces, although this has not been mandatory since March 2022.

The health agency insists that “adopting barrier gestures remains an effective way to protect yourself from respiratory infections and their complications.”

Infected people can continue to go to work by wearing a mask and applying isolation gestures.

Symptoms that should alert you

If you suspect contamination during your vacation, the following symptoms should alert you, as I remind you:health insurance:

fever or feeling feverish

Respiratory signs, such as cough, shortness of breath, or chest tightness

Headache, body aches, and unusual fatigue

Sudden loss of sense of smell (without nasal congestion), and complete loss of sense of taste

Diarrhea

If you experience these symptoms, you should get tested immediately. If confirmed, it is strongly recommended to wear a mask in crowded places, such as restaurants and bars, to avoid contaminating other holidaymakers.