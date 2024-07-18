X-Science Camp: 40 high school students to spend an immersive week at X

The X-Science Camp organized at l’X from July 8 to 14 on the campus of the Ecole Polytechnique gave 40 high school students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of a major engineering school. The goal: to encourage them to pursue excellent scientific studies.

From July 7 to 13, the Ecole Polytechnique hosted “X-Science Camp IP Paris”, a week of immersion into the world of engineering schools for 40 high school students who love science, scholarship recipients and selected from all over France.

For nearly 10 years, every summer, the Ecole Polytechnique has been organizing this “mathematics colony” which this year has been enriched with the participation of the Institut Polytechnique de Paris as part of the work of its Equal Opportunities Center.

Students, alumni, teachers and researchers from the five intellectual property schools in Paris, of which the Ecole Polytechnique is a founding member, worked with high school students during the week.

The aim of this action, which represents the commitment of IP Paris and its member schools in favour of equal opportunities, is to combat self-censorship and support young talents towards paths of scientific excellence.

High school students selected for this immersion week benefited from scientific learning time with civics teachers and students from IP Paris schools. They also participated in workshops to support orientation, public speaking and cohesion.

” “During this week, I was able to share with so many people, share this diversity that connects us, and share science. All of this makes me want to move forward with determination and conviction to continue my journey.” Iyad, one of the high school students participating in the 2024 edition of the X-Science Camp at the Ecole Polytechnique.

Alain Castagnier, the prefectural delegate for equal opportunities in Essonne, came to meet high school and university students during science teaching sessions.