CMDR and CRCE labelling for regional endometriosis

It is estimated that there are between 100,000 and 220,000 women with more or less complicated endometriosis in Hauts-de-France.

to’Instruction No. DGOS/R4/2022/183 dated 12 July 2022 With regard to the organization of sectors dedicated to the management of endometriosis in the regions, it reaffirms the priority given by National Strategy to Combat Endometriosis Structuring the sectors to make the care pathway for these women more understandable and more efficient, with quality and adapted care across the territory. Find here Measures taken ARS Hauts-de-France.

The Regional Expert System (DER) supported by the Endhouts Association, recognized by the ARS Director for the management of endometriosis, is in particular responsible for structuring the sector in Hauts-de-France in terms of the ARS, by defining 3 levels of attractiveness:

Level 1 consists of: Trained city or even hospital health professionals Having skills to diagnose or manage Proximity to the uterine lining.

Level 2 corresponding Endometriosis Multidisciplinary Referral Centers (CMDR)Bringing together health professionals responsible for endometriosis (city or hospital) in the fields of gynecology, gynecological imaging, reproduction, pain and providing second-line care for patients who do not respond to initial treatments for endometriosis;

Level 3 corresponding Surgical Referral Centers and Centers of Expertise in Endometriosis (CRCE) Combines four specialized skills in complex endometriosis surgery, gynecological imaging, pain management in chronic pain structures (CPS) and fertility in medically assisted reproductive centers (AMP).

ARS Hauts-de-France is responsible for the marking of the CMDR and CRCE. The specifications below define the organizational and operational methods that CMDR and CRCE must meet.