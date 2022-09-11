Youth TV invites itself to the museum

Having been a work of art in its own right since 1952, the Canadian produced children’s television now has its own exhibition at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. In fact, since the beginning of September, young and old can enjoy From Pepinot to Pat’Patrouille – our TV childhoodA 70-year journey exploring nearly 100 Canadian-made products.

Developed to appeal mainly to children between the ages of 2 and 11, this initiative is filled with excerpts from programs in French, English or even indigenous languages. It is based not only on more than 30 audiovisual productions, but also on 80 costumes, various dolls, multiple elements of landscapes and many accessories that smell of nostalgia.

Notable Persons

In addition to the adventures of the Pépinot and Capucine dolls, and those of the dog cartoon band Pat’Patrouille, with Ryder in mind, the exhibition was designed in collaboration with Radio-Canada / CBC and with the participation of Télé-Québec presents a return to classics such as Ann … House of Green Gables, Bobino, Degrassi, Box of Surprises, Mr. Dressy Up, The Friendly Giant, Takugeni, Bass Bartott And the Wattato.

In short, he casts a wide net, because the stars of these and many other shows left an indelible mark on many families.

“Over the years, all of these beloved television personalities have inspired children across the country to connect with their passions and the adults around them, as they prepare for school,” said Caroline Drumaguet, interim president and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History.

From generation to generation, young people watch TV here. Only the headlines change.

“I arrived in Canada when I was 6 years old,” Caroline Dromaguet added. I remember watching versatile With a lot of interest because it really helped me understand the culture I got into. To find out what snow is, for example. I also remember I was watching room romper With my English speaking friends […] Pour mes filles, Caillou a été là une grande partie de leur vie : il leur a appris à brosser leurs dents, à dormir seules dans leur chambre, à se préparer à l’arrivée d’un petit tempue frère, that paw patrol. »

lighter

Although it must constantly negotiate challenges, youth television – both in Quebec and Canada – relies on specific and well-thought-out mandates, as does the state establishment.

“For decades, it has always been important to create content like this because we are preparing the generation of tomorrow. Let’s know Evan Cloutier, Managing Director of ICI Ottawa Gatineau. Create moments that are entertaining, educational and, above all, reach young people wherever they are. Creating stimulating and illuminating universes A certain flame in it is very important.”

For the year-old audience to immerse themselves in their memory and let the children make it, because the exhibition From Pepinot to Pat’Patrouille – our TV childhood It will be offered until September 1, 2023. To buy tickets: Museumofhistory.ca.