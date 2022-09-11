Sales and validation of some lottery tickets are not available

It is currently impossible to check your lottery tickets at all points of sale in the province, with some exceptions, due to the general outage in Loto-Québec. Sale also not available for retailers

“We are currently experiencing technical issues. Sales and lottery product validation is not available. However, Mise-O-jeu sales, validation and zero ticket validation are available. We are working to rectify the situation as soon as possible and will inform you as soon as the situation is restored,” Can we read?

Crown would like to reassure customers that this interruption will not have any impact on withdrawals.

“We would like to assure customers that this situation does not affect the integrity of the raffle in any way, and all prizes won will be honored,” Lotto Quebec said.

This outage occurs at the same time as Loto-Québec’s professional staff strike, which could complicate a return to normal.

