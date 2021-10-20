16th Saskatoon Film Festival kicks off

More than 15 films will be shown in theaters at the Roxy Cinemas in Saskatoon from October 19-24. Much will be translated into French to make the experience more familiar to those whose native language is not French.

The aim of Cinergie Festival is to bring everyone together The festival director, Corinne Dorlint, recalls in an interview with Point du jour Tuesday.

She says that Anglophones and Francophones already meet there. Non-French speakers are mostly enrolled in French immersion and develop an interest in Francophone culture.

This is the best thing about this festival as you say.

Diversity is also expressed in the selection of films. We have a movie that will be presented on Thursday and it is a cartoon in French produced in Italy Corinne Dorlint points out.

Introduction in hybrid form, Cinergie Displays For moviegoers, an opportunity prolong the fun By going to watch movies online thanks to the partnership with UNIS channel.

The director of the Cinergie Festival takes the opportunity to draw attention to one of her favorite films, which will be shown at the festival’s opening Tuesday night. The documentary film directed by Anne Céline Genevois The peculiarities of French speakers He is particularly interested in the reality of the French-speaking in the prairie.

Succeed in reaching western Canada

produced by Or . projects In partnership with the Francophonie Center for Americans, The peculiarities of French speakers It is the second part of a documentary series on issues relating to the linguistic identity of Francophones in the Americas.

In an interview with Radio Canada, Anne-Céline Genevois indicated that the idea for her film was A better understanding of these concepts related to linguistic identity and also to issues of language personalization .

She adds that her keenness is to reflect all the diversity of Francophonie in the Americas I hear a lot about language security and I think it’s a topic we should always talk about in order to assess our differences .

She added that after the first part, which focused on the Atlantic territories, it turns out that there is interest in the West in this initiative.

There are communities that wanted to receive us.

The director describes how Francophone speakers tend to exercise with passion. French speakers want to talk about their reality , notes. She will also attend after the show to meet the spectators at the Roxy Theatre.

Tickets to see a movie in theaters are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, and under 18s. Online movies are free for everyone across the country.

The program is available on the festival website (A new window) .