Marvel and DC superstar designer George Perez dies

American cartoonist George Perez, a character in Marvel and DC superhero comics, has died at the age of 67 of pancreatic cancer, his entourage announced Saturday.

One of his close friends, Constance Iza, wrote on the artist’s Facebook page, “George left yesterday peacefully at home with his wife, who has been his wife for 490 months, and his family.”

George Perez started at Marvel in the ’70s, working mainly on the Avengers and Fantastic Four films. The designer gradually approached the releases of DC, the big competitor of Marvel, for which he collaborated on “Young Titans” and helped re-release “Wonder Woman” in the late 1980s.

Jorge Perez was an artist, writer, role model, and friend. His works have paved the way to poignant stories across the comics, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. Our Marvel family is sad about his loss today, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Z61gXE1zk4 —Marvel Entertainment (Marvel) May 7, 2022

The publisher paid tribute on Twitter: “His contributions have been instrumental in developing and reinventing DC’s long and written history.”

“Our Marvel family is in mourning for their loss,” his competitor responded, stressing the importance of his work “throughout all the comics.”

George Perez announced his retirement in 2019 due to health issues.