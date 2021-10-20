Buffalo Sabers remain unbeaten in three matches

Kyle Okposo and Zemjos Jergenson each added a goal and assist, while Craig Anderson made 32 saves.

Rasmus Asplund is the other top scorer for the Sabers, who scored 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

The team will try to maintain that momentum at home on Friday against Boston.

Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko returned 38 shots in Game 4 from a six-game trip.

Skinner broke the tie 2-2 at 3:33 in the third inning, taking advantage of the rebound. Then Buffalo took the lead for the first time in the game.

Brock Bowser of the Canucks returned to the game after missing three games, due to an injury of undetermined nature.

The Canucks play their next game on Thursday in Chicago.

A double from Evgeny Kuznetsov and another goal from Ovechkin

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.

Alexander Ovechkin inserted the puck’s ball into the empty net, scoring the 734th goal. Kuznetsov was one of his partners.

Ovechkin and Kuznetsov lead the capitals with five points each this season.

Anthony Mantha (career goal number 100), Nick Jensen and Nick Dodd hit the mark as the winners. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.

JT Comfer, Darren Helm, and Miko Rantanen fought for Colorado – reduced, bound, and superior.

Darcy Comber was beaten five times in 38 rounds.

Ovechkin was in his 1,200th regular season game. He is the fifth active player to reach this plateau.

Washington will play its first away game on Thursday in Newark.

The islanders made the Canadians the only team left without a point

Elijah Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wallstrom scored twice in the third inning, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in their first win of the season.

Anthony Bouvier and Cal Clatterbuck also scored for New York.

Chicago dominated New York for extended periods in their opening game at home, but the team will have to wait before they can claim their first record win.

Coach Jeremy Coleton was booed by the crowd during pre-game presentations, and boos were increasingly present in the third period.

Mackenzie Entwistle scored for Chicago with 26 seconds left and Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves.

The Blackhawks have been outplayed 17-8 this season in goals. They did not take the lead in any of their four matches.