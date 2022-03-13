2022 Winter Paralympics: Molly Jepsen chooses Canadian flag bearer

Para-alpine skier Molly Jepsen was chosen as the flag bearer for the Canadian delegation to attend the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee announced on Saturday.

The British Columbian brought his first gold medal at the 2022 Games to a maple leaf in the regression event, as well as winning the silver magic in the giant slalom. A person who skates with a stick, from birth and missing fingers on her left hand, has a rich record, as evidenced by the other four medals in the Paralympic Games.

“I was able to get to the podium just like in 2018, but to be able to represent all the athletes who have done so well here and who gave their all at the Games is an extraordinary feeling. It is an honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she said in a statement.

After the Pyeongchang Games, Jepsen was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. She has also had many injuries over the past few years. The West Vancouver native skied in Beijing despite an ACL injury.

She continued, “The least we can say is that the past four years have been challenging and eventful. I am really happy to be back in the games and to perform the way I would have liked to.”

Canadian Paralympic Team Chef Josh Dweck highlighted the 22-year-old’s skater achievement in the same edition.

“Molly is a great example of perseverance, resilience and mental toughness. She is an extraordinary and passionate leader who loves her sport with all her heart.

The closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games will be held in Beijing on Sunday morning (Quebec time).

