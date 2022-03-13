The third DG2 GPU variant on the horizon: DG2-256

Oddly enough, called SOC3, this GPU will be added to the DG2-512 and DG2-128 GPUs designated respectively SOC1 and SOC2.

The latest Intel Arc Alchemsit kit leaks, including an internal chip, suggested the company would organize its offerings around two GPUs, DG2-512 and DG2-128. Of course, the GPU can be used to equip several references: AMD’s Navi 21 GPU, for example, supplies the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800, all of which more or less take advantage of the stated maximum capacity. Graphics processing units. Komachi discovered a third Intel graphics processor mention in IGSCU FU patches (Intel Graphics Controller Firmware Update Library for Linux), in other words coming straight from the company: a DG2-256 GPU called SOC3.

The name is obvious, this GPU will allow 256 executables, or 2048 FP32 cores / 16 Xe cores. SOC1 is compatible with the DG-512 GPU and SOC2 with the DG2-128 GPU. Logically, the DG2-256 GPU should fit between the two and have the SOC2 number. The fact that it is SOC3 sealed probably indicates that it will be released after SOC1 and SOC2.

Intel Arc A700, A500 and A300 processor

Three GPUs will form a somewhat cohesive landscape as Arc Alchemist graphics card brand names, which remain unofficial at this point, divide the range into three series: A700, A500 and A300. The A700 will combine Intel’s top-of-the-line, with DG2-512-equipped solutions, and the A300 entry-level cards powered by the GPU-128. Thus, the mid-range A500 references will be based on the GPU-256.

In terms of timing, everything indicates that Intel will release the A300 cards first (A350M, A380M, A350, A380), and then A700 card, around May/June. On the other hand, there is no evidence of the release date of the A500 series cards at the moment.

Code name SOC1 SOC3 SOC2 GPUs DG2-512 (G10) DG2-256 (G12) DG2-128 (G11) surface die ~ 400 mm² ~200 mm² ~ 156 mm² Max themes 512 256 128 Xe Hearts 32 16 8 FP32 . cores 4096 2048 1024 Max VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 (?) 8 GB GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bits (?) 96/64 bit bow chain A700 A500 A300

