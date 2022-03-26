94th Academy Awards | In the wings…

Marc Andre Loser

Journalism

Patrice Vermet, still “amazing”

Transferred in 2010 thanks Little Victoriaby Jean-Marc Vallee, and again in 2017 thanks ArrivalWritten by Denis Villeneuve, Patrice Vermette is this year’s favorite for the Academy Award for Best Art Direction. Like other craftsmen dunes, the Quebec artist saw his category relegated to the indirect broadcast portion of the concert. Even today, Patrice Vermitt says he is “surprised” by the academy’s decision. “I find that it creates layers, I assign the literal to Journalism. The Academy’s mission is rather to educate people in film careers. This evening should celebrate cinema and the making of it. There, television viewers dictate how people should celebrate their arts. They’re the same people who speed up the credits when viewing movies, to the point where you can’t read any names, or scale them down in the upper left corner during an announcement. It is disrespectful. They did the same at BAFTAs in London [où Patrice Vermette a remporté le trophée]. Sure enough, if I win on Sunday, I’ll keep in mind that only part of my speech will be heard on TV. And I find that sad. However, I am still very happy to be nominated! »

Guillermo del Toro and the importance of external perspective

George Pimentel’s photo provided by the Canadian Consul General in Los Angeles Denis Villeneuve and Guillermo del Toro met at the reception held Thursday at the residence of the Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles.

At the end of the credits dunes, Denis Villeneuve personally thanks Guillermo del Toro, whom the director asked for advice during the editing stage. The reception, which was held Thursday at the residence of the Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, was also attended by the Mexican director, who presented his film. nightmare alley He is one of the finalists in four categories Journalism They have a special affection for Canadian filmmakers, Denis Villeneuve and Xavier Dolan, of course, as well as David Cronenberg, Atom Egoyan and Sarah Polley. “All these directors have distinct personalities,” he says. The subjects they deal with and the way they are put into pictures are always very powerful. I love meeting and talking with other filmmakers, because our profession is rarely understood by those who don’t make films. For my part, I asked for help from people like JJ Abrams, Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñáritu, James Cameron and Michael Mann, because outward appearance can more easily detect what isn’t working! »

A quick return to tradition

Photo courtesy of SONY PICTURES CLASSICS Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for Best Actor last year for his performance in the fatherFilm written and directed by Florian Zeller.

Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, the Academy decided to end the evening by awarding an Academy Award for Best Actor. Perhaps the idea was to end the ceremony in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who was the favorite to win a posthumous gold statuette thanks to his performance in The bottom of the black Ma RainiDirected by George C. Wolf. But the party ended with Fishtail winning an unexpected victory for Anthony Hopkins, which was remarkable the fatherFilm, Florian Zeller. The Welsh actor, confined at home, has not been in contact with Los Angeles because the academy has not planned anything logistical. Earlier this week, producer Will Packer promised we’d never make the same mistake again, and that, according to tradition, the evening’s final trophy would be awarded to the best film of the year. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, 94And the The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday on CTV, which broadcasts the ABC signal.