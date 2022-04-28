A fully designed experience in Montreal – Van Gogh

MontrealAnd April 27 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – As a world premiere, Oasis immersion the largest permanent immersive destination in CanadaMontreal creative studio natural Canadian studio and producer Pachin Entertainment Group Present Van Gogh – Distortion, showing tomorrow, April 28, 2022, at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal. This unprecedented immersive exhibition will be one of the most exhibited ever on the masterful work of Van Gogh, thanks in particular to the creative genius of Quebec and the high-level technology of the space. Oasis immersion.



As part of the continuity of the global phenomenon resulting from the union between the immersion medium and the painter of Dutch origin, Van Gogh – Distortion It establishes a parallel between the recognition of the artist and the descendants of his work and the hope for a more sensitive future, as a legacy for future generations.

“With this new exhibition, we wanted to pay tribute to the quiet force found in Van Gogh’s work, which joins the essence ofOasis immersion. Van Gogh – Distortion It’s an intoxicating and interactive journey into the world of an assertive modern artist, but it’s also a nod to the irony that in his day, his work was considered a distortion of reality until she is now recognized as one of the greatest artists of all time. We are particularly proud of the approach developed with our partners, as it captures all the feelings of this encounter between an immersion medium and a larger-than-life artist,” he explains Dennis LavignePresident and Co-Founder ofOasis immersion.

A whole new look at Van Gogh’s work

This luminous and interactive 75-minute journey through more than 225 paintings, drawings and sketches offers contemporary reinterpretations of the work and imagines what Van Gogh could have achieved with today’s creative tools.

exhibition Van Gogh – Distortion Pushes the boundaries of the usual immersive exhibition of painters. Here we are on the move and have allowed ourselves many liberties in terms of concepts and animation, but always with respect. We want to usher the visitor into a unique sensory experience within the artistic process of Vincent, the man, outside of the world-famous work. “, specific Matthew Saint ArnaultCreative Director and Partner at Normal Studio.

Experiential and interactive journey

By traversing three immersive showrooms with 360-degree projections – walls and floors, and equipped with 105 laser projectors and 119 speakers with a surround sound system, visitors will be able to live a moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life product, also allowing them to connect with His paintings thanks to the newly revitalized interactive floor in the immersive main gallery inOasis immersion:

– Gallery 1: Van Gogh, in exploration mode

In this first step, we engage in Van Gogh’s creative universe. Through rare sketches and drawings, we observe the evolution of his style and sources of inspiration against the backdrop of his precious relationship with his brother, all under the original contemporary music of Remy Seely, from Studio Audio Z.

– Second exhibition: Van Gogh, multimedia artist

The journey continues with a wink: Here we imagine what Van Gogh would do with the creative tools of the day, offering generating experiences inspired by the recurring themes in his work: night, sun, flowers, colours, fields and nature, in a simple symbiosis. between image and sound. Remy Seely also signs a new sound design.

– Exhibition Three: Van Gogh, Larger Than Life

Here we let ourselves unwind in the luminous and poetic universe of his greatest paintings; The immersive approach literally brings us to his work in a way that few exhibitions have done before. Interaction on the floor, one of the largest interactive surfaces internationally, brings another dimension: “The interactive approach aims to increase visitors’ relationship with Van Gogh’s works. They are also encouraged to explore the room and amplify and transform the rich details of the artist’s work through their presence,” says ruby mod riointeractive manager at Oasis immersion. Audio arrangements prepared by Jean-Sebastien Cote, in collaboration with Emmerich Demangel.

“We are delighted to see this unique immersive exhibition held, showcasing Quebec’s knowledge on a subject as fascinating as the work of the great painter Van Gogh. Oasis immersion It has become a major asset in terms of location, but also innovative programming, to attract the Palais des Congrès de Montreal to both business and leisure travelers passing through Montreal.” Emmanuel LegaultPresident and CEO of the Palais des Congrès de Montreal.

Dual programming input

Given the overwhelming success of the exhibition Reload / Relaxon display since October 2021, Oasis immersion It will offer dual programming. Slots will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings as well as Sunday mornings (to revisit) this critically acclaimed gallery. Note that with the combined purchase of tickets for the two exhibitions, a 25% discount is offered at 2And a ticket.

the tickets

Limited space departures will be available every 20 minutes.

By its surface area and the composition of the experience, the area Oasis immersion Promotes social distancing and allows for contactless visitation in a well-ventilated area. For the safety of visitors and employees, Oasis immersion Implemented health measures as directed by the government and in line with the Operations Resumption Program that generates safe gatherings and events (Progress).

The project Oasis immersion And the exhibition Van Gogh – DistortionAnd Thanks to the support of strategic partners such as the Ministry of Tourism of Quebec, Investissement Québec, Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal.

Regarding immersion oasis

Located in a multimedia space of 2 200 m2 On the ground floor of the Palais des Congrès in Montreal, Oasis immersion It is a traveling museum experience that offers three immersive exhibits, two illuminated experiences, and a lounge area with a café and bar. The program features some of the best digital artists from here and around the world and presents current topics from an inspiring and resolutely optimistic perspective.

For more information visit oasis

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Founded in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of the leading entertainment companies in North America operating in TorontoAnd WinnipegAnd VancouverAnd Nashville And San Diego. First in representing artists in its early days, the company currently has five main divisions: Artist Agency, Artist Management, Galleries, Partnerships, and Theater and Film. Since its inception, the core vision of the Paquin Entertainment Group has remained unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks to develop the world’s best artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com

About a normal studio

Normal Studio is a studio for collaborative creation of immersive experiences for screens, live performance, and public installations. The average studio creates ideas and turns them into reality. Its multidisciplinary team imagines, designs and builds unique scenographic spaces. The Ordinary Studio offers storytelling through visual content that heightens, amplifies, and plays with perception. Oftentimes, Normal Studio is asked to innovate and introduce new technologies or processes to deliver an unforgettable multimedia experience.

For more information visit Normal. studio

