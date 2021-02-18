A great nod to Nordiques

The Lake Tahoe panorama might be awesome, and nothing more will be talked about in Quebec than the retro Nordic T-shirts that the Colorado Avalanche players will wear on Saturday, February 20, during the outdoor game. Knights.

Joe Sakic, general manager of Avalanche and former Nordiques player, commented, who didn’t. “It’s a great place to have an outdoor game, especially in a context where you can’t accommodate the fans.” Bittersweet feeling is one of the most nostalgic.

“I think the great thing is being on the ice.” “I think it’s going to be unique, and it’s going to be exciting one day,” said Derek King, senior manager of NHL facilities, citing the ring website. the match “.

In addition to the meeting between Avalanche (or the Nordics, it depends) and the Golden Knights, a second match is scheduled for Lake Tahoe. The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers should meet there on Sunday.

MacKinnon is a golfer

Although not accepted by the audience, the NHL has several activities planned as part of these games: a tribute to healthcare workers, the unveiling of a new punk rock group Green Day song and … a shot on a golf course attempted by Avalanche player Nathan MacKinnon. It will be broadcast in full on TVA Sports in particular.

This challenge from MacKinnon, which could raise a million dollars for the NHL’s Learn to Play program and the Players Association, is a nod to a feat of Sakitch himself.H A hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in June 2011. General Manager Avalanche has already made one hole in his life here, during the famous golf tournament.

“If you’re only going to hit one hole at a time, make sure it airs on TV,” said Sakic, who naturally encourages his player to imitate him.