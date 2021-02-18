Riccardo Troosi’s next movie sold on Netflix

Netflix announced Thursday that it has acquired the international rights to A Guide to the Perfect Family, Ricardo Trogy’s next film, starring Louis Morissette and Emily Pierre. The feature film, due to be shown in Canadian theaters later this year, will be shown simultaneously on broadcasters in the rest of the world, with the exception of Canada, where it will be released after its theatrical release.

The film is directed by Troji and co-written by Louis Morissette, Jean-Francois Leger and Francois Avard, and the film focuses on the phenomenon of Hyper Paternity Or, some parents tend to be excessively involved in the lives of their children motivated by their desire to help them succeed or protect them from difficult situations, with the risk of strangling them.

Comedy-drama with Catherine Chabot, Xavier Leble and Isabel Girard. Ricardo Trogi welcomed the announcement, confirming that this hybrid launch represented The best of both worlds .

It is an honor for our team to have the opportunity to screen our movie on Netflix and share the impact of Quebec and Canadian culture beyond our borders. As a creator, it’s a privilege to access millions of [cinéphiles] all over the world Louis Morissette, the film’s executive producer, responded in a statement.

The perfect family guide It’s added to Netflix’s repertoire of Quebec movies, which is constantly growing. We mention that Even regression, Directed by Patrice Laliberty, was seen in 21 million homes just one month after it launched on Netflix last year.