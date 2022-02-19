Figure skating | Canadian couples get their ticket for the free program

The pair of Canadian digital skaters who participated in the short program on Friday morning did a good enough job to earn their spot on the free program.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Only the top 16 of the 20 participating couples got their ticket to the final stage.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford skate, all in white, to the sound bright happy people by Robin & Dark & ​​AG. They performed their first triple lap and triple well throw, before the skater made a mistake in a side-to-side trick. The duo still came through their show in style and synchronicity, but only scored 63.03 points, which ultimately earned them 12e Ring.

Disappointed, Vanessa James shook her head as she left the rink.

“We trained hard, very well,” she told CBC. I never missed [ce saut], so it’s surprising and a little disappointing today. We got the job done, so it’s about reassessing my mental focus because I know how to do it. We do this every day, several times a day. »

“It’s disappointing, but other than that, I know we’ve had a great time, and a great Olympic experience so far,” she added. We will enter the free program like this with confidence and calm. We will take advantage of it. »

This is James’ first time representing Canada. The 34-year-old athlete was born in Ontario, and has represented France in the last three Olympic Games. Radford, 37, has won three medals for Canada in the last two matches. It wasn’t until April 2021 when the two skaters decided to put together a team to represent Canada in Beijing.

For their part, Kristen Moore Towers and Michael Marinaro started their program very well with a cute triple twist and three-toed loop. Doing the triple shot loop, Marinaro lost his foot, just like his partner. The Canadian duo got up and did the following tricks well, but their mistake cost them a lot of points. The judges ultimately awarded him a total of 62.51 points, against 13e Ring.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Kong lead the group with 84.41 points. The three duo follows the Russian Olympic Committee.

The free program will take place on Saturday mornings at 6 AM.