A horrific scene in the NHL

Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kerro left American Airlines Center on a stretcher Saturday night after a questionable shot from Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly.

This gesture occurred early in the first period when the stars attempted to break through. Connolly hit the unsuspecting Kiro at full speed, knocking him out onto the ice near the slope. The star attacker remained stationary on the surface before leaving with a stretcher.

Update: Tanner Kero is conscientious, attentive and responsive. He will be taken to hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation. Dallas Stars December 19 2021

Fortunately, the organization released an update that the 29-year-old athlete was conscious, alert and responsive and was taken to hospital for preventive measures and assessment.

While paramedics assisted Kero, the Texans stood nearby and all the Blackhawks knelt on the ice near their seats.

Connolly received a heavy penalty for misconduct on the line. This was only the second game of the season in the previous first round, and sixth in 2010 for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which started the American Hockey League (AHL) campaign.

