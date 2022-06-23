sport

Nathan McKinnon invited Sidney Crosby between matches in the final

June 24, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Even if Avalanche is currently 3-1 ahead in the series, we are entitled to a final. Last night, both teams were flying on the ice. It was simply wonderful. I understand it would be better if the chain was tied 2-2, but it’s not over yet. Lightning is a hockey machine and Andrei Vasilevskiy is used to getting up in the biggest moments. Many Tampa Bay players have also shown that they have weathered adversity in recent years.

And on the avalanche side, we’re trying to build a similar reputation.

And to do that, what does Nathan McKinnon do between games?

Not much, other than talking to the best player of the past 15 years in the NHL.

In fact, as reported by Kevin Weekes on The Pat McAfee Show (which I highly recommend to all football fans), McKinnon and Crosby recently had discussions. Crosby’s main message was not to put too much pressure on yourself.

McKinnon and Crosby know each other very well, and everyone else knows it. They come from the same place and often train together during the summer. However, I didn’t know they were so close.

And for McKinnon and even avalanche in general, it’s an unusual relationship. Crosby has won everything in his career. And more often than not, he was the best player on his team when it came time to do it.

See also  judo | Antoine Valois-Fortier's beautiful adventure

McKinnon proved to be a winner, too. Among other things, he won the Anniversary Cup in 2013 with Halifax Mooseheads. But it remains his first experience in the Stanley Cup Final. And having guys like Sidney Crosby and Joe Sakic around him makes a huge difference.

