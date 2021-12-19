They found the first centipede in the world

The record to date was 750 paws. For the first time, the centipede lived up to its name. In a study published Thursday in the journal scientific report, US researchers revealed that they found an animal with 1,306 legs.

ten centimeters long

Myriapod was found 60 meters underground, in a well in a mining area in Western Australia. It looks like a thread almost a millimeter wide, but almost ten centimeters in length. The study said it had a “cone-shaped head with huge antennae and beak for feeding.” Eyeless, and it is also colorless – characteristic features of animals that live underground.