A Look At Apple’s Self-Service Repair Toolkit for iPhone

Apple opened this week in the United States its website Service Request Spare parts for newer iPhones and hire tools to carry out these interventions yourself.

For $49 (and a $1,272 security deposit), I rented two large bags containing two machine tools and some accessories. This package totaling about thirty kilograms arrives sealed and available for a week.

Self-service repair: Apple rental toolbox weighs 35 kg

This is exactly the equipment used by professionals. One tool is used to remove the screen by thermal removal and the other, pressure, makes it possible to ensure that the new battery is inserted correctly and the screen is then repositioned. Many important elements of iPhones can be replaced in this way: the battery, the bottom speaker, the camera, the screen, the SIM slot, and the Taptic Engine.

Skilled hobbyists will surely be pleased to rub shoulders with these tools that have crossed paths only in the workshops of Apple Stores and authorized repair workers. This service will be published internationally before the end of this year and the first phase, pointed Apple, will Europe. Without further details about the countries involved first in our continent.

In the current state of view, Apple suggests repairing the iPhone 12/13 and SE 3, then in 2022 Macs with an Apple processor will join this list.

Does Apple Self-Service Repair Save Money?

