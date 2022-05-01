Jay LaFleur in the state: Thousands of fans line up at Bell Center

The legendary hockey player is in the state on Sundays and Mondays.

The public can pay their respects from 12 noon to 8 pm on Sunday and from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, and the Mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, were among the first people able to offer their condolences to representatives of the Lafleur family.

Then Mr. Legault saluted in front of the cameras.

Tribute to François Legault

Every Quebec is in mourning for Guy Lafleur. It brings back incredible memories, those who have had the chance to see him play. In those days, we won five Stanley Cups, and we were proud of that. You got everyone together. Anglophones and Francophones, everyone was behind Guy Lafleur. Everyone was proud that Jay LaFleur was a young guy from where he became the best player in the National League Prime Minister said.

Although Mr. Legault never had the chance to meet Guy LaFleur, he still admired the “Blonde Devil” career, both on and off the ice.

I am glad to see that there were many Quebecers who came to say thank you for all the little pleasures we had on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, game nights, to see him enter the right wing He remembers.

Quebec Premier François Legault did not fail to highlight Guy Lafleur’s contribution to Quebec’s identity. Photo: Radio Canada / Evanhoe Demers

We want to find a place to honor the memory of Guy Lafleur and make sure that our streets in the city of Montreal will forever remember this amazing legend and all that will remain in terms of hockey, but also with the values ​​that Mr. Mrs. Blunt added.

Amid the influx of visitors, another well-known figure in the hockey world, former referee and sports commentator Ron Fournier, came to say a few words. The presence of the hockey player was so important that referee Fournier – by his own admission – forgot to award the penalty shootout when Guy Lafleur was hurtling down the rink.

With the Canadians in the ’70s, when we won the Stanley Cup over the Stanley Cup, that was Ti-Guy Mr. Fournier said, How the guy was on the ice, he wasn’t wearing a helmet, he passed in front of the rest of us with a massive skate, he was floating.

His brothers in arms, Yvonne Lambert and Regian Hall, also gave testimony full of passion and humour. Jay LaFleur was going there at 100mph, everywhere. […] 100mph when he went to Quebec by car, 100mph when he went to the rink Mr. Holly explains.

Guy LaFleur’s brothers-in-arms, Yvonne Lambert and Regian Hall, testified at the legendary hockey player’s funeral.

Fans gather

Since 9 a.m. on Sunday, many people, including from Moncton, Vancouver and Toronto, have traveled to Montreal to finally bid farewell to their champion.

I have come to pay my respects to Mr. Guy LaFleur, who was my role model. From the first day I started playing hockey, Jay LaFleur has been my player and my players [préféré]. I’m 58, I still play hockey, and sometimes I still think I’m him said Yves Martineau, a fan of the hockey player who was on the waiting list.

Thousands of Jay LaFleur fans flocked to the Bell Center on Sunday, turning into a burning chapel. See also Nathan Hirayama and Miranda Ayim: Canadian flag bearers at the Tokyo Games Photo: Radio Canada / Evanhoe Demers

For its part, a group of Acadia traveled 10 hours to be able to attend the event. We took off yesterday and had to sleep in the hotel. […] We thought this was important. We’re old Guy Lafleur fans and find these are feelings we didn’t want [manquer] Someone said.

In a queue of several thousand people, Serge and Lauren are proud to attend Guy Lafleur’s last hockey game in Montreal. We left the game with a loss of sound. He scored two goals that day. Keep an unforgettable memory recalls Serge.

Several hundred supporters gathered at the Bell Center in Montreal to give their final greetings to Guy LaFleur. Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

Some fans brought souvenirs, such as T-shirts and photographs signed by Jay LaFleur. These symbols remember Guy LaFleur’s generosity to society.

Many say he gave the most autographs in Quebec history, and still, it means there’s a demand! It also means that he was willing to take the time it took to sign his autographs Mr. Legault testified.

Another fan met Jay LaFleur at an event in Bagotville. The legendary hockey player brought a bunch of photos to hand out. Seated behind a folding table and without an umbrella during a hot summer’s day, he held his position until everyone got their autograph, remembers this fan in front of the Bell Center.

Many fans have emphasized the generosity that Jay LaFleur has shown during his career. Photo: Radio Canada / Evanhoe Demers

The Lafleur family wanted to organize ceremonies honoring the image of the former hockey player: simple and accessible. Bell Center has been converted into a chapel on fire.

Two large banners surrounded the one usually installed in the heights of the plaza with a number 10 from Lafleur. The Stanley Cup, which Lafleur won five times with the Montreal Canadiens, kicked off against the backdrop of the deceased’s coffin. The Hart, Art Ross, Con-Smith, and Ted Lindsay Awards sat on one side, while the family sat on the other.

Young and old, many of them dressed in the legendary ‘No. 10’ came to say one last farewell to Mister Lafleur.

His former fellow Lafleur also walked into the Ardent Chapel. The current Canadian players were due to pass at the end of the afternoon.

A state funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 3, starting at 11 a.m. at the Marie-Rhin du Monde Cathedral.

The “Blonde Devil” died on April 22nd, In 70 years of lung cancer.