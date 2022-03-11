A tide of plastic is hard to stop

The federal government recently released draft regulations Who can ban?By the end of 2022, manufacture, import and sell six single-use plastic items – such as shopping bags, coffee stirrers, and straws. The goal will be to recycle 90% of plastic waste by 2030, with the introduction of new standards for plastics to make it easier to recycle.

On the other hand, recent report From Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) highlights Quebec’s poor performance in terms of waste management. The county generated more than 6 million tons of waste in 2019 – and that was before the pandemic. In addition, you will encounter failures from the recycling side: only 25% of plastics are recycled.

Isabelle Bourgogne talks about it with:

With the pandemic, we are once again big consumers of plastic, especially single-use plastic. We see a decline in our good habits. Is this just an arc due to the health crisis?

Montreal adopted two regulations, banning shopping bags in September and banning some plastics by March 2023: What is the role of the municipality?

Recyc-Québec calculated in 2018 that the recycling rate for recyclable materials (glass and plastic) from housing was 52%. Why not put all plastics in the trash?

Canada has set a goal of recycling 90% of plastic waste by 2030. It is also planning new standards for plastics to make their recycling easier. However, according to Greenpeace, recycling is a myth that must be debunked?

What explains the insufficiency of political decisions at the federal and regional levels? What are the solutions to reduce waste at the source? Is it possible to directly attack the plastics and textile fibers production chain, and thus work upstream?

